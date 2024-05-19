Salt Lake Powers Past Tacoma in Extra Innings

May 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Jason Martin's 3-run home run in the 10th inning lifted the Salt Lake Bees past the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 5-3, securing the series split on the road.

The Bees captured their third win in extra innings, improving to 3-1 overall as Martin's late-game home run marked his third long ball of the season and the first big fly of his career in extras. The home run was just the second time Salt Lake has hit one over the fence in extra innings so far this season, the first coming off the bat of Zach Humphreys in Round Rock on April 27.

Both starting pitchers finished with nearly identical stat lines as Salt Lake's Zach Plesac hurled six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out and walking four batters. Emerson Hancock started the game on the bump for Tacoma, firing six innings while allowing two runs on four hits and punching out seven with a pair of walks.

Tacoma started the scoring in the first inning after Ryan Bliss launched his fifth home run of the season to right field, giving the Rainiers a quick 1-0 lead. The Bees leveled the score with a two-out bloop single to right field from Bryce Teodosio that scored Jack Lopez from first base as the throw was sent to second due to Teodosio racing to grab an extra bag. The Rainiers grabbed the lead back in the third inning as Isiah Gillman led the frame off with a walk and advanced to second on a pickoff error by Plesac before Michael Papierski doubled home Gillman. Continuing the back-and-forth scoring, Drew Ellis smashed a two-out solo home run to left field in the fourth inning, tying the game at two runs apiece while recording his second home run of the season. Neither team was able to score again until extra innings as each team's bullpen shined in relief.

With the automatic runner placed on second base in the 10th inning, Jordyn Adams was hit by a pitch with one out which set up Martin's clutch two-out 3-run home run that traveled 371 feet to right field, giving Salt Lake a 5-2 edge. The Rainiers were able to grab a run back in the home half after a throwing error from pitcher Jose Marte allowed a runner to score with two outs. Tacoma would strand the tying run on first base in the ensuing at-bat.

The Bees bullpen was lights out, giving up just the one unearned run in the 10th inning while allowing one hit as Adam Kolarek, Bryan Shaw, and Marte (W, 3-2) all entered in relief. Marte finished the final two innings and tallied three strikeouts to slam the door.

Salt Lake returns home to Smith's Ballpark for its first meeting of the season with the Albuquerque Isotopes. The series opener will take place at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

