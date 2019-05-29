Rain Wins on Wednesday in Springdale

Springdale, AR - Wednesday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday May 30 composed of two seven inning games. First pitch of game 1 will be at 4:30 with the second game starting about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. This will be the third doubleheader of the season for the Travs and second in the last eight days. The games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

