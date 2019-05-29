Rain Wins on Wednesday in Springdale
May 29, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springdale, AR - Wednesday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday May 30 composed of two seven inning games. First pitch of game 1 will be at 4:30 with the second game starting about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. This will be the third doubleheader of the season for the Travs and second in the last eight days. The games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 29, 2019
- Wednesday's Game Postponed by Rain - Frisco RoughRiders
- Soddies, Riders Postponed; Doubleheader Thursday - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Thursday's Doubleheader to Start at 5:10 p.m., Giveaway Begins at 6:10 p.m. - Springfield Cardinals
- Rain Wins on Wednesday in Springdale - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers and Cardinals Rained Out - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Game Postponed on May 29th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Carlson Leads Cardinals to 7-4 Win over Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Heim's Late Homer Lifts RockHounds to Win - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Rain Wins on Wednesday in Springdale
- Naturals Walk-Off to Stun Travs
- Moore Tabbed TL Pitcher of the Week
- Travs Down Cards to Take Series
- Cards Halt Travs Streak at 8 with Shutout