Soddies, Riders Postponed; Doubleheader Thursday

Frisco, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Frisco RoughRiders were postponed due to rain on Wednesday evening at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday. Game 1 starts at 5:05 p.m. and Game 2 will begin shortly after the opener concludes. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

RHP Emmanuel Ramirez starts Game 1 for Amarillo, while RHP Jesse Scholtens will take the mound in Game 2.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms. Sam Levitt has the play-by-play call with pregame coverage starting at 4:45 p.m.

