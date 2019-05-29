Soddies, Riders Postponed; Doubleheader Thursday
May 29, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Frisco, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Frisco RoughRiders were postponed due to rain on Wednesday evening at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday. Game 1 starts at 5:05 p.m. and Game 2 will begin shortly after the opener concludes. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
RHP Emmanuel Ramirez starts Game 1 for Amarillo, while RHP Jesse Scholtens will take the mound in Game 2.
The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms. Sam Levitt has the play-by-play call with pregame coverage starting at 4:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 29, 2019
- Wednesday's Game Postponed by Rain - Frisco RoughRiders
- Soddies, Riders Postponed; Doubleheader Thursday - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Thursday's Doubleheader to Start at 5:10 p.m., Giveaway Begins at 6:10 p.m. - Springfield Cardinals
- Rain Wins on Wednesday in Springdale - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers and Cardinals Rained Out - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Game Postponed on May 29th - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Carlson Leads Cardinals to 7-4 Win over Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
- Heim's Late Homer Lifts RockHounds to Win - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Soddies, Riders Postponed; Doubleheader Thursday
- Sod Poodles Drop Series Opener to RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Never Say Die, Complete Eight-Run Comeback over RockHounds to Win 13-8 and Complete Sweep
- Sod Poodles Win Fourth Straight Saturday with Late Comeback over RockHounds
- Sod Poodles Walk-Off for Second Consecutive Night with Zunica's Two-Out Blast