Thursday's Doubleheader to Start at 5:10 p.m., Giveaway Begins at 6:10 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wednesday, May 29 game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Tulsa Drillers at Hammons Field has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

Wednesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 30. Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader is scheduled for a 5:10 p.m. first pitch with gates also set to open at 5:10 p.m.

Due to the popularity of the item, Thursday's St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 fans) will take place at the original time of 6:10 p.m. Fans who choose to enter the ballpark for the 5:10 p.m. start of Game 1 will be permitted to exit the ballpark and return to the giveaway lines.

Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1, and both games will be seven innings in duration. Only tickets dated May 30th will be valid at the gate for both games. Tickets from the postponed game can be exchanged into May 30th or any remaining game this season.

Additionally, Pre-Game On-Field Happy Hour will be moved to Homer's Landing from 6:10-7:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Klement's $1 Bratwursts throughout the night.

Tickets from the Wednesday, May 29 rained out game against the Tulsa Drillers may be exchanged for any remaining Regular Season game during the 2019 season, subject to availability. Tickets must be mailed or presented in person to the Springfield Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Gate 1 at Hammons Field, anytime during the remainder of the 2019 season. The Ticket Office at Hammons Field will be open starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 to begin accommodating ticket exchanges. Complimentary tickets are not exchangeable.

