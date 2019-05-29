Wednesday's Game Postponed by Rain

FRISCO, Texas - Wednesday's game between the RoughRiders and Amarillo has been postponed by rain.

The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Thursday, with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. and game two beginning shortly thereafter. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game can use them at Thursday's doubleheader or during any remaining regular season home game in 2019. Exchanges can be made in-person at the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

Thursday's doubleheader is another Teacher Appreciation Night and will feature the latest edition of the Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard, as well as Thirsty Thursday drink specials.

For tickets to Thursday's doubleheader and all remaining games, visit RidersBaseball.com, call (972) 731-9200 or visit the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

