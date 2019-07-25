Rain Postpones Tortugas and Fire Frogs Opener

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Thursday afternoon against the Florida Fire Frogs at Osceola County Stadium has been postponed due to torrential rain.

As a result, today's rained out contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 26, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-inning affairs with a roughly 30-minute break in between contests. The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 3:45 p.m. ET, leading up to the 4:00 p.m. ET start at Osceola County Stadium. Friday evening's double-dip can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Daytona is projected to hand the ball to RHP Wendolyn Bautista (3-3, 3.81 ERA) in the lid-lifter, while RHP Aaron Fossas (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is expected to take the mound in the nightcap. Florida is set to have RHP Tristan Beck (2-1, 4.88 ERA) - Atlanta's No. 30 prospect per Baseball America - grace the hill in game one and LHP Hayden Deal (3-9, 3.20 ERA) in game two.

Following the lengthy road trip, the Tortugas will return to The Jack to open up a three-contest set against the St. Lucie Mets, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Friday, August 2. Daytona continues its Best Dressed Friday series, as players and coaches will don special uniforms in honor of the 25th anniversary of comedy classic, "Dumb and Dumber". Those jerseys will be auctioned off online throughout the weekend. It will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing with buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Finally, after the game, fans will be treated to another splendid Postgame Fireworks display.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

