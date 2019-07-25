Dunedin Opens a Four Game Series with Palm Beach

July 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





ROSTER MOVES: Prior to today's game, the following roster moves have been made:

Thursday July 25, 2019

RHP Troy Watson Transferred from Dunedin to Lansing

DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT: Dunedin and Fort Myers split a doubleheader on Tuesday with the Miracle winning game one by the 5-4 final, and Dunedin winning game two by the final of 2-0. In game one, Dunedin took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Miracle tied the game in the fifth and took the lead with three runs scored in the sixth. Ryan Noda and Demi Orimoloye both homered in the game, while Norberto Obeso notched an RBI as well. RHP Josh Winckowski suffered the loss with a six inning outing for Dunedin, giving up five earned runs on eight hits...In game two, Cal Stevenson drove in the lone two runs with a single in the bottom of the second. RHP Maximo Castillo picked up his seventh win of the year with five scoreless innings.

TODAY'S ACTION: The Blue Jays take to the road to take on the Palm Beach Cardinals for game one of a four game weekend series and the first of a seven game road trip. It's the second straight series against a south division opponent in a stretch of three straight series against teams from the south. Dunedin has gone 26-20 overall against Florida State League South Division opponents.

AGAINST PALM BEACH: The Blue Jays and the Palm Beach Cardinals for game one of a four game series and the fifth of eight matchups between the teams in 2019. Dunedin took three of four from the Cardinals at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium in the middle of June (20th-23rd). Dunedin has a chance to win the season series tonight for the first time since 2017.

