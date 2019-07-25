Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Jupiter

TAMPA, Fla.- Tonight's series-opener between the Tampa Tarpons and the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to continuous rainfall.

A doubleheader has been scheduled for Friday, July 26th. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from tonight's rainout may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for any remaining Tampa Tarpons' regular season home game.

