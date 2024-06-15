Railroaders Fall to 2nd In Division After Back-to-Back Walk-off Losses

Oconomowoc, WI - 3B Cesar Izturis handed Cleburne its second straight walk off loss by scoring 1B Josh Altmann on an RBI infield single in extra innings with a final score of 7-6 on Friday night at WBC Park.

The struggles continued for starting RHP Johnathon Tripp with another rough outing. In five innings, Tripp gave up five runs off 10 hits as four came in the fourth inning.

Cleburne had four runs of their own in the following inning to take a 6-4 lead off of back-to-back hits from CF Hill Alexander and 3B Bret Boswell. Earlier in the inning, SS Carter Aldrete matched his season-high hitting streak at nine with a single.

DockHounds pitching held strong after the big inning for the Railroaders by not allowing a run the rest of the game. A run in the fifth and a run in the ninth tied the game for Lake Country before the walk off.

The Railroaders will attempt to split the series with the final two games in Oconomowoc this weekend. Saturday's game is set for 6:05 p.m.

