Pucheu Dominates On The Mound In 10-6 Win Over DockHounds

June 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - After back-to-back walk off losses to Lake Country, the Railroaders bounced back behind starting LHP Jacques Pucheu, who allowed one run off two hits through six innings, in Cleburne's 10-6 win on Saturday night at WBC Park.

The Railroaders got off to a hot start with a four run second inning where C Blake Grant-Parks kicked it off with an RBI single followed by 2B Shed Long clearing the bases with a double later in the inning.

Pucheu threw five scoreless innings allowing his team to rack up the runs. That big lead was very beneficial in the ninth inning where the DockHounds started to rally with two runs scored and the bases loaded. RHP Mark Washington was able to get out of the jam with a groundball by RF Marek Chlup to 3B Bret Boswell who stepped on the bag to end the game.

Cleburne now go into the series finale with momentum with hopes to split the series before heading home. Sunday's finale will see a rematch of the game one starting pitchers with RHP Kyle Johnston taking the mound at 1:05 p.m.

