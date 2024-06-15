Matulovich Leads Winnipeg's Win

June 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-15) claimed their home series against the Sioux City Explorers (14-18) Saturday night, winning the middle game 7-1. Winnipeg's Joey Matulovich (5-0) started the game for the Goldeyes and pitched eight shutout frames with nine strikeouts before he was pulled. The X's were again depleted of available players, being forced to start Jared Wetherbee, one of their starting pitchers, in right field, while the offense struggled to make waves.

The Goldeyes scored first when Winnipeg's Max Murphy scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Keshawn Lynch off Sioux City starter Austin Drury (1-1), catching the early 1-0 lead.

Winnipeg started to build on their lead in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a two-RBI double from Winnipeg's Roby Enriquez, sending home Max Murphy and Miles Simington and making it 3-0. Winnipeg's Lynch and Enriquez followed around the base paths the next plate appearance on an RBI single from Andy Armstrong off Sioux City's Drury, extending the lead to 5-0. The Goldeyes added one more on an RBI single from Winnipeg's Dayson Croes, sending home Andy Armstrong and making it 6-0.

Austin Drury faces the Winnipeg Goldeyes Saturday June 15, 2024 (Credit Winnipeg Goldeyes) From there, the teams traded scoreless innings as it went to the eighth still a 6-0 ball game. Sioux City's Jaren Jackson relieved Drury to start the sixth, pitching two scoreless before Rayne Supple took over to start the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, Winnipeg's Andy Armstrong sent home Roby Enriquez with an RBI single off Sioux City's Supple, making it a 7-0 Goldeyes lead.

Winnipeg's Joey Matulovich never wavered in his outing, going strong over eight innings before Tasker Strobel relieved him to start the ninth inning. Strobel retired the first two batters, but the X's rallied for a run on an Osvaldo Martinez RBI single after that, although that's all they would muster. The Winnipeg Goldeyes (17-15) rode a five-run sixth inning to an 8-7 victory over the Sioux City Explorers (14-17) Friday night. Sioux City's Jake Ortega had four hits while John Nogowski and Osvaldo Martinez each had three, but it wasn't enough as the Goldeyes mounted their impressive comeback against the Explorers depleted squad.

