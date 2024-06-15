Flying Monkeys Steal Another Game from Railroaders

June 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Flying Monkeys embraced their evil nature and stole Friday's game from the Cleburne Railroaders, winning 7-6 in 10 innings at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

With the Flying Monkeys trailing 6-5 in the ninth, Ray Zuberer III reintroduced himself to the fans with a single before he stole second base. Ryan Hernandez wasted no time and drove a single into right center, scoring Zuberer III from second. Beating on his chest and yelling to the dugout, Lake Country was rocking.

"This is a very resilient bunch," Zuberer III said. "It felt great to score the tying run, but we had all the confidence in the world that we were going to get it done."

In his first game back after nearly three weeks on the inactive list, Zuberer III impressed. The center fielder went 2-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored.

"I forgot how long a baseball game is after three weeks," Zuberer III said. "But it feels fantastic, it feels great."

After the Flying Monkeys tied the game in the ninth, the momentum carried into the tenth. As Alexis Rivero pitched a clean ninth, he returned for another inning of work. With the automatic runner standing at second, the Railroaders hitter skied a flyball deep into right field. As Marek Chlup stood a few steps behind the ball, he gathered momentum and launched a rocket toward Cesar Izturis Jr. at third base.

"I got surprised, I'm not going to lie," Izturis Jr. said. "That was way deep and once I saw the throw, I was ready for it. That was a perfect throw and it was the play of the game."

Izturis Jr. wasn't the only one surprised, the entire stadium was in shock and awe of the feat.

"I watched as he caught it on the warning track and I didn't know what to think," Zuberer III said. "That was one of the best throws I've ever seen in my life. An unbelievable play by an unbelievable player."

After Chlup's heroics, Lake Country was ready to end it.

"We knew as soon as Chlup made that play, we were winning this game," Izturis Jr. said.

With Josh Altmann starting the inning at second, Carson Maxwell dropped a sacrifice bunt down and had the game-winning run 90 feet away. Respecting Chlup's heroics from Thursday night, a game in which he walked the game off, he received an intentional walk. With two outs in the inning, Cesar Izturis Jr. played hero.

After chopping a ball up the middle, the Railroader shortstop made a lunging grab and his momentum carrying him away from the throw, Izturis Jr. launched himself through the air with a head-first slide attempt at first, truly embracing the "Flying Monkeys" name.

"When you are playing as the monkeys, you have to wear it," Izturis Jr. said. "I just wanted to win, man. After I saw the chopper to short, I started running for my life right there."

Now taking 3-4, the momentum has shifted within the Lake Country clubhouse. Back-to-back energy-boosting wins have certainly shifted the morale.

"We have all the momentum in the world going into this weekend, we just have to stay locked in at the plate, put some good swings on the ball and play fundamental baseball," Zuberer III said.

The Flying Monkeys look to secure a series win over the Cleburne Railroaders at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.