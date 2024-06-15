Birds Walk-off RedHawks in Extras

Sioux Falls, SD - Hunter Clanin's RBI sacrifice fly in the tenth inning lifted the Canaries to a 4-3 victory over Fargo-Moorhead Saturday night at the Bird Cage.

The RedHawks scored a pair of runs in the top of the second but left the bases loaded. Sioux Falls tied the game in the fourth with a Trevor Achenbach RBI single plus a sacrifice fly from Scott Combs.

The Birds took the lead in the sixth inning when Achenbach delivered an RBI base hit but Fargo-Moorhead tied things up in the eighth with a solo homerun.

Charlie Hasty and Christian Johnson threw scoreless frames in the ninth and tenth innings respectively before the Canaries loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the tenth. Clanin hit a fly ball to left-center field that was deep enough to score Jordan Barth from third base and help the Birds even the three-game series.

Achenbach, Clanin and Josh Rehwaldt each finished with two hits while Tanner Brown allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. The Birds are now 19-12 and will play for the series and the top spot in the West Division when the two teams meet on Sunday at 4:05pm.

