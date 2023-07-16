Railroaders Earn Series Split with Win over Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Cleburne Railroaders (30-30) used a three-run fourth inning and a two-run fifth as they defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-35) 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Shaw Park. The two squads split the six-game series 3-3.

It was 0-0 going to the fourth but Winnipeg starter Joey Matulovich (2-6) walked the first two batters. With one out, designated hitter Brian Klein came through with an RBI double which made it 1-0. Two batters later, Railroaders catcher JJ Figueroa delivered a two-run single making it 3-0. Figueroa finished with six RBI's in the series.

Winnipeg battled back to tie the game in its half of the fourth. Right fielder Max Murphy (16) led off with a homer to left-center field. Designated hitter Jacob Bockelie followed with a walk. After two were out, first baseman Tommy McCarthy doubled to center which moved Bockelie to third. Second baseman Brynn Martinez hit a two-run single to center which tied it at three.

However, Cleburne jumped right back in the fifth. With two out and nobody on, right fielder Hill Alexander and center fielder Zach Nehrir both singled to center. And once again it was a two-out hit which did the Goldeyes in as first baseman Mark Karaviotis doubled to right-center putting Cleburne up 5-3 as that gave them the lead for good. Five-of-the-seven Cleburne runs came with two out.

The Goldeyes had chances in the seventh with Murphy up as the go-ahead run and in the ninth he was up as the tying run but struck out each time.

Trey Cumbie (2-6) earned the win for Cleburne. The lefty lasted six innings and allowed five hits. He gave up two runs (both earned), walked one and struck out six which matched his season-high. Railroaders relievers Chandler Casey, Joe Corbett, and Nick Gardewine (3) didn't allow an earned run over three innings with Gardewine earning the save.

Matulovich worked six innings and surrendered five runs (all earned). He surrendered seven hits, walked three, and fanned seven.

The Goldeyes and the rest of the American Association have reached the All-Star Break with the All-Star Game being Tuesday night--6:35 at Franklin Field--home of the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Winnipeg will resume the season next Thursday with a 6:35 p.m first pitch at Milwaukee beginning a four-game series.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Matulovich has 72 strikeouts this season which is second most in the AA. He has 37 strikeouts over his last five starts

Shortstop Andy Armstrong despite a pair of three-game hits in this series finished the set 0-16

Center fielder Tra Holmes broke out of an 0-16 slump with a seventh inning single

Taylor Lepard made his Winnipeg debut. The right-hander was signed before the game on Sunday. The Toronto native allowed two runs (both earned) in three innings. He struck out one, walked two, and gave up three hits

Third baseman Dayson Croes did not start, he was 0-1 as a pinch hitter. He heads to the All-Star Game third in the AA in hitting at .342 and first in base hits with 77

