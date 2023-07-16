Milkmen Smoke Saltdogs to Take Series with Back-To-Back Wins

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Milwaukee Milkmen once again demolished the Lincoln Saltdogs for the second night in a row to claim yet another road series before they go to the All-Star break.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 9, Lincoln SaltDogs 1.

Milwaukee once again grabbed an early lead to put pressure on the Saltdogs, scoring a run in each of the first three innings. Roy Morales scored Bryan Torres on a groundout and Gabriel Cancel collected two RBIs with a solo home run and a base hit that brought home Cam Balego.

Starting pitcher Gregori Vasquez then gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the third, but that would be just one of two hits given up by the starting man all day. He finished his game allowing one walk and two strikeouts in six innings of work.

"He works quick, trusts the defense and he's just a perfect fit for our staff." Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of Vasquez. "He plays to our defense and he did a nice job today to give us a good outing before the All-Star break."

Reggie Pruitt Jr. then scored three with a bases-clearing double in the fifth to make it a 6-1 ball game. Milwaukee then added another three runs in the final three innings with solo home runs from Aaron Hill and Gabriel Cancel, while Pruitt Jr. scored on a wild pitch.

The bullpen allowed just a combined two hits and no runs as the Milkmen closed 9-1.

