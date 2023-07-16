Explorers Take Down the Hawks

FARGO, ND- The Sioux City Explorers (31-28) toppled the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks (30-26) Sunday afternoon, defeating them 7-2. Explorers Matt Lloyd knocked two homers to help charge the offense while Sioux City starter Austin Drury (2-2) went seven innings, allowing just one run. The win helped the X's take the series at Fargo and close the gap back to half a game for second in the division.

The game started with a bang when in the first inning, X's Lloyd ripped a leadoff homer off Fargo starter Garrett Alexander (0-4), putting the Explorers in the lead 1-0. Sioux City then loaded the bases as X's Tyler Rando and Jake Ortega scored on a Kyle Kasser double, making it 3-0 Explorers in the first.

In the second inning, Sioux City's Jake Sanford was hit by a pitch to leadoff the frame, and Lloyd followed with his second homer of the day, extending the X's lead to 5-0.

The RedHawks scored their first run in the bottom of the third with Fargo's BJ Lopez scoring on a Correlle Prime single off Explorers Drury, cutting the Sioux City lead to 5-1.

The X's got back on the board in the sixth when Explorers Rando came home on a Miguel Sierra double off RedHawks reliever Tristen Roehrich, extending the Sioux City lead to 6-1.

The offense stayed hot for the X's in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases before Explorers Jake Sanford scored on an Ortega single off Fargo's Roehrich, making it 7-1 Sioux City.

The RedHawks got one back in the eighth when Evan Alexander ripped a leadoff homer off X's Kent Hasler, cutting the Explorers lead to 7-2, where it would stay the rest of the game as Sioux City won the series. The Explorers won their second series in Fargo and lead the RedHawks 4-2 head-to-head.

