Railroaders Drop Opener in Gary

June 20, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release

GARY, Indiana - Blake Grant-Parks hit a solo homer and drove in his 12th run over the last eight games, but Cleburne couldn't find anything more in a 3-1 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard on Tuesday night.

Grant-Parks's opposite-field shot was Cleburne's (12-18) first hit off of Gary starter Daniel Minor with two outs in the 3rd inning. Grant-Parks now has 14 RBI in 2018 - just four behind team leader Patrick Palmeiro.

All of the Gary (16-13) scoring came in the first inning, after Alex Crosby started the rally with a ground ball that deflected off of first base and over Levi Scott's head for a double. He scored on an Andy De Jesus single, and Collin Willis later doubled him in. Willis scored the third run of the inning on a wild pitch.

Cleburne starter Jared Mortensen gave up three runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts over 5.2 innings, totaling 108 pitches - his fifth consecutive start with 100-plus pitches.

Will Mathis turned in 1.1 scoreless innings, while Josh Hodges pitched a scoreless 8th inning.

The Railroaders finished with just five hits - Patrick Palmeiro collected a single and a double and Levi Scott and K.C. Huth both finished with singles. The Railroaders brought the tying run to the plate after Palmeiro's one-out double in the 9th, but Rafael Palmeiro flew out and Scott struck out to end the game.

Cleburne is now 6-4 against the North Division but just 3-8 away from The Depot.

The Railroaders and RailCats continue their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Steel Yard. First pitch time is set for 12:10 p.m. and it'll be RHP Dylan Mouzakes against LHP Alex Gunn.

Cleburne returns home to open a seven-game homestand against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday, June 26. It will be another Two-For-Tuesday night at The Depot, and you can snag two tickets, two fountain drinks, two hot dogs and a gameday guide for $22. Tickets are available at www.railroaderbaseball.com or by calling (817) 945-8705.

