Saints Next Homestand Is for Animal Lovers as Goats and Raccoons Steal the Show from June 21-27

ST. PAUL, MN - We've scaled some pretty high mountains in our 26 seasons to reach the heights we're at now, so we appreciate when others attempt similar feats. Of course, before one can reach the pinnacle some serious stretching must take place. Get into your best downward facing dog position because it's time to Grease up those muscles. We don't want you stiff like Frankenstein, but if you are we have some Ice to help you out. If all this activity becomes too intense we have something to help you clean up the mess during the Saints homestand from June 21-27.

Thursday, June 21 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05 p.m., National Yoga Day

Apparently, regular, run-of-the-mill yoga isn't good enough anymore. There is Hatha Yoga, Goat Yoga, Bikram Yoga, Musical Yoga, Vinyoga, Goat Yoga, Karma Yoga, Pig Yoga, Troll Yoga, and we're pretty sure there is Beer Yoga. And if Beer Yoga isn't a thing, then today it is as we celebrate National Yoga Day. Wear comfortable clothes and make sure the water bottle is filled because a professional instructor will lead the entire crowd in an inning break of yoga. They will work on your pranayama and the bandha of your muscles. Get ready for our Fun is Good mantra as you get into the adho mukha svanasana pose. Namaste. Quench your thirst with a Saints staple, Thirsty Thursday, with $1 select beers all night long, featuring North Lake Brewing.

Friday, June 22 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05 p.m., Xcel Energy Fireworks

Whether you're a goody two-shoes or a rebel our Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks is for all those who believe It's Not Whether You Win Or Lose, But What You Do With Your Dancin' Shoes, as we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Grease. Make sure you enjoy the night and do the Hand Jive because we don't want you Cruisin' For A Bruisin'. We can't all be athletes, but if you're rooting for the Saints you can be an Ahtletic Supporter.

Saturday, June 23 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05 p.m., Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Go back before the turn of the 1900s when the first Native American donned a baseball jersey as Louis Sockalexis of the Penobscot tribe began his professional career in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. We honor Louis, and all Native Americans, on Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Come enjoy authentic Native American food which includes Indian Tacos (tacos on Indian fry bread) and a musical performance by the Tinta Wita Takoja (Prairie Island Grand Children). Also, the first 1,500 fans in attendance receive a unique Fun is Good T-Shirt with Fun is Good written in Dakota. In all, 49 Native Americans have played in the Major Leagues, including Jacoby Ellsbury (Navajo) of the New York Yankees. Overall, there are 562 recognized Indian tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, rancherias, communities, and Native Villages in the U.S. Approximately, 229 of those are located in Alaska, with seven Anishinaabe reservations and four Dakota (Sioux) Communities in Minnesota. Come out and enjoy Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 24 vs. Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7:05 p.m., Celebration of Frankenstein, Minnesota Soybean Mini Truck Giveaway (1,500)

Was Frankenstein the scientist or the monster? We answer that and more as we celebrate the classic writing of Mary Shelley, Frankenstein's Monster. Many have experienced Something At Work In Their Soul, Which They Do Not Understand, when they come out to a Saints game. It's as if something inside of them says, "I'm Alive!" You can feel alive when you receive a Minnesota Soybean Mini Truck, as the first 1,500 fans through the gates can feel like a kid again. And Sunday is for the kids as they get to run the bases and get team autographs post-game, on Cub Family Sunday.

Monday, June 25 vs. Sioux City Explorers, 7:05 p.m., Winter Carnival in June presented by SPIRE Credit Union with Ice Palace Snow Globe Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

The eyes of the world were on Minnesota for two weeks in late January and early February. Only the strong could survive our winter weather, but the world learned what hearty people Minnesotans can be under the most extreme conditions. The star of Super Bowl Week, other than the game itself and the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, was the incredible Ice Palace in Mears Park. We replicate it, with the help of our friends from SPIRE Credit Union, when the first 1,000 fans receive an Ice Palace Snow Globe giveaway. Put it on your coffee table, kitchen counter, or in a bedroom and relive the majestic beauty of an amazing piece of architecture. That won't be the only piece of Minnesota we highlight on Metropolitan State Minnesota Mondays.

Tuesday, June 26 vs. Sioux City Explorers, 7:05 p.m., Technicians Night presented by FVP, First 1,500 Fans Receive a Raccoon Mask as the Saints become the St. Paul Raccoons

They diagnose, inspect and repair your car. When you're in a pinch because you hear something rattling around or your vehicle isn't running smoothly, they are the unsung heroes we bring our cars to, so we can get back on the road. We honor those hard-working women and men on Technicians Night presented by FVP. Learn how often you actually need to change your oil, how to easily change your windshield wipers, and do you really need to flush transmission fluid? No word on whether a technician was on hand when a raccoon climbed to the top of the UBS building last week, but in honor of her amazing strength, will, and dedication the Saints are changing their name for one night to the St. Paul Raccoons. The team will wear specialty uniforms that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds going to the Minnesota Wildlife Foundation. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive raccoon masks. Enjoy a different decade during our Take Me Back Tuesday presented by Valleyfair.

Wednesday, June 27 vs. Sioux City Explorers, 7:05 p.m., Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions

Should you wipe front to back or back to front? Should the toilet paper roll have the paper start on top or underneath? These questions and more will be answered during our Toilet Paper Drive presented by Innovative Office Solutions. The Chinese invented toilet paper in the sixth century AD, but it took eight centuries before it became widely popular. Don't worry, all our bathrooms are fully stocked. While the average person uses 57 sheets per day, some have other uses for the two-, three- or even four-ply stuff. Perhaps the most surprising use: the toilet paper wedding dress. For this night we're asking fans to bring in packages of toilet paper that we will donate to Second Harvest Heartland. Enjoy the craziest tailgate party around, along with free hot dogs, on Walser Wednesday.

Sometimes the most unique promotions come from an area you least expect. Perhaps if a porcupine is driving a car or an elephant is seen riding a skateboard, we'll change our name for that, but a raccoon climbing a building is definitely a reason to celebrate. We'll roll out the toilet paper carpet for our distinguished mammalian guest. Stretch those muscles out and clear your mind because you'll need to be in great shape for all the dancing. The month of June is coming to an end, but summer is just getting started and there is plenty of fun left to have at CHS Field.

