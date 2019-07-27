Railroaders Bats Bludgeon Dogs

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Cleburne Railroaders set a new season-high with 18 hits and matched a season-high with 13 runs in cruising to a 13-6 win over the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night at Impact Field.

The victory was career win number 100 for Railroaders manager Brent Clevlen. The first-year Cleburne skipper won 61 games with the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts in 2018, and has now secured 39 wins with the Railroaders in 2019.

The Railroaders (39-25) surged to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Hunter Clanin got the scoring started with a two-out solo homer, then Daniel Robertson doubled the lead with an RBI single.

Chicago (38-26) answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Seven consecutive Dogs reached base against Cleburne starter Greyfer Eregua (3-1), including six singles, but a tremendous diving catch from Zach Nehrir in center resulted in a big double play that limited the damage.

Now trailing 5-2, the Railroaders bats went right back to work against Chicago starter Wes Torrez (1-3) in the top of the third. With two on and two out, Clanin yanked a two-run double in to the left field corner that trimmed the deficit to 5-4.

Solo home runs from Robertson and Chase Simpson in the top of the fourth gave Cleburne the lead back in the top of the fourth at 6-5, and then the Railroaders bats exploded in the fifth for four more runs. Run-scoring singles from Logan Trowbridge, Angel Reyes, and Simpson sandwiched around an RBI groundout pushed the Cleburne lead to 10-5.

Keon Barnum got a run back for Chicago in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to cut the lead to 10-6, but Reyes crushed a three-run blast of his own in the top of the ninth to produce the final margin.

Eregua earned the win for Cleburne with six strong innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Daniel Hurtado and Braden Pearson did not allow a hit over the final three innings to lock down the win.

The Railroaders and Dogs continue their series on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. Right-hander Bryan Saucedo (0-1, 3.00) gets the ball for Cleburne, while Chicago will counter with lefty Austin Wright (4-5, 3.68).

