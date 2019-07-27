Milkmen Leave Chicago with a Series Win

Although the Milkmen were defeated by the Chicago Dogs by a score of 9-3, the Milkmen left Chicago with a series win to start the second half. The score would indicate that the game was out of control, however, the score at the end of six innings was 4-2 in favor of the Dogs. A crowd of 3,000+ enjoyed the play of both teams for the first six innings.

It was a pitcher's duel between House (Milkmen) and Westphal (Dogs) putting up a series of zeros for the first three innings. However, the Dogs exploded in the seventh (7th) inning with five runs and the game was out of control. Barrera's grand slam home run topped off the scoring following two walks and a base hit.

The Milkmen's offense was led by Glen McClain's three hits while Sam Dexter and Garrett Copeland each garnered two hits apiece. Each team had eleven (11) hits in the contest, however, the Dogs received eight walks leading to the 9-3 victory. Copeland drove in two runs while Adam Walker drove in one for the Milkmen's scoring.

The Milkmen return to Routine Field on Saturday for a three game series against the Gary Rail Cats. Game time for Saturday's contest is 6:05.

