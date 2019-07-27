'Dogs Explode for Win in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Curt Smith went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and five RBIs, and the 'Dogs snapped the losing skid with a 15-4 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday night.

Smith's multi-homer game was his first of the year, and his five RBIs tied the season high for any Saltdog in 2019. The 'Dogs also set season highs with 15 runs and 22 hits, and matched their season best with four homers in the game. The 'Dogs also set a season high with nine extra-base hits in the game.

Christian Ibarra opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the 3rd inning, and after Curt Smith doubled in another run later in the frame, Josh Mazzola doubled in two more in the inning.

Burt Reynolds hit a three-run homer to halve the deficit in the 4th, but Spencer Herrmann came on with the bases loaded and two outs and struck out Brett Vertigan to end the inning and preserve the lead. Herrmann earned the win and tossed 3.2 innings in relief after he was acquired by the 'Dogs in a trade that sent Cam McVey to Winnipeg.

Daniel Herrera singled in another run in the 5th, and Smith later hit his first of two homers - a three-run shot to make it 11-3 in the 6th.

Herrera led off the 7th with a solo homer, and now has three homers in his professional career - all three at Sioux Falls Stadium. The 'Dogs added three more in the 8th - Smith's solo homer, Randolph Oduber's RBI double and Herrera's RBI double.

Lincoln starter Brad Thoutt gave up three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings, while Reese Gregory and Josh Norwood combined to close out the game with 1.2 scoreless innings.

The 'Dogs and Canaries continue the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 12:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

