American Association Game Recaps

July 27, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Kansas City 2, St. Paul 1 (11 Innings) - Box Score

CF Danny Mars belted out a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning to push the Kansas City T-Bones past the St. Paul Saints 2-1.

The first run of the night came in the second inning when St. Paul's C Jeremy Martinez (2-for-4) hit his seventh homer of the year to put the Saints up 1-0. The score remained at 1-0 until the top of the ninth when Mars (2-for-5) singled home 1B Daniel Nava (2-for-4) to tie things up.

Reliever Carlos Diaz came on to pitch in the bottom of the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced to send the game into extras. After a scoreless 10th, Mars came up with two outs and hit his third home run of the year to put the T-Bones out in front.

DH Brady Shoemaker singled with two outs in the bottom of the 11th but a ground out in the next at-bat ended the game.

Cleburne 13, Chicago 6 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders overcame a five-run second inning from the Chicago Dogs to take a 13-6 win at Impact Field.

Cleburne posted a pair of runs in the top of the second but the Dogs rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. The Railroaders posted a pair of runs in the third and fourth and then posted four more in the fifth to take control of the contest. LF Angel Reyes led the charge as he went 4-for-6 with four RBIs and both SS Daniel Robertson and 2B Ryan Brett added three hits.

Robertson, as well as 3B Chase Simpson (3-for-6), RF Hunter Clanin (2-for-4) and Reyes, each homered in the game.

For the Dogs, 1B Keon Barnum had a team-high two hits including his 19th home run of the year.

Gary SouthShore 10, Milwaukee 3 - Box Score

A pair of big innings propelled the Gary SouthShore Railcats past the Milwaukee Milkmen 10-3.

Milwaukee took the lead in the bottom of the first when C Manuel Boscan hit a two-run home run. The RailCats took over in the third thanks to a two-RBI single from DH Thomas Walraven (3-for-5) and a three-run home run by RF Colin Willis (2-for-4). The RailCats added four more runs in the top of the sixth thanks to a bases-loaded walk and sac flies from 3B Will Savage (2-for-3) and CF M.J. Rookard sandwiched around an RBI single from 1B Alex Crosby (2-for-5).

For the Milkmen, 3B Jose Rosario, DH Dan Ward and SS Sam Dexter each went 2-for-4.

Winnipeg 11, Fargo-Moorhead 3 - Box Score

Both teams jumped off to a quick start on Saturday evening, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes were hotter from the jump and beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 11-3.

The RedHawks struck first as 1B/P Correlle Prime singled in LF Brennan Metzger in the top of the first inning. The Goldeyes took the lead in the bottom of the frame as 1B Kyle Martin (3-for-4) doubled in a run and then scored as RF Willy Garcia (3-for-5) singled. Metzger tied the score in the top of the second with an RBI single but the Goldeyes rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the frame and led the rest of the way.

In the bottom of the second, LF Tyler Hill (3-for-4) and SS Carlos Garcia (2-for-5) each had two-RBI base hits and DH James Harris (2-for-5), 1B Kyle Martin (3-for-4) and Willy Garcia each had RBI base hits.

Starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson picked up the win for throwing seven innings and giving up three runs on 10 hits while recording nine strikeouts.

Sioux City 12, Texas 3 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers quickly erased an early deficit and rolled to a 12-3 win against the Texas AirHogs.

The AirHogs took a 2-0 lead with a sac fly from SS Yang Jin (2-for-3) and an RBI single from CF Javion Randle (2-for-4) in the second and third innings, respectively, but the Explorers tied the score in the bottom of the second. A five-run third inning, which saw RBIs from CF Kyle Wren (3-for-6), SS Nate Samson (2-for-4), 2B/3B Jose Sermo and 2B/SS Drew Stankiewicz put the Explorers firmly out in front and they never looked back from there.

C Dylan Kelly and RF Michael Lang each had three hits on the night and LF Sebastian Zawada went 2-for-5 with his ninth homer of the year.

Starting pitcher Taylor Jordan earned the win as he went eight strong innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and struck out eight.

Lincoln 15, Sioux Falls 4 - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs racked up season-highs in runs and hits as they topped the Sioux Falls Canaries 15-4.

All nine Saltdogs recorded hits in the contest as the team finished with 22 base knocks. DH Curt Smith and C Daniel Herrera each had four-hit performances. Smith went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs. 2B Christian Ibarra and CF Forrestt Allday each added 3-for-6 showings and Ibarra added a homer and three RBIs.

For the Canaries, LF Burt Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a home run and 3B Kevin Taylor went 4-for-5 with two runs scored.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.