RailCats' Two-Out Runs Sink Goldeyes

August 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes







GARY, IN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-43) lost 13-4 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats at US Steel Yard on Saturday evening.

Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Max Murphy hit a two-out, solo home run to left.

The RailCats (36-56) scored 13 unanswered runs, beginning with a three-run bottom of the first. Thomas Walraven hit a sacrifice fly that scored Michael Woodworth with the tying run. Gary SouthShore took the lead on an Alec Olund RBI single and a Raymond Jones RBI double.

The RailCats scored seven times with two outs in the bottom of the second. Woodworth doubled home Hayden Schilling to make it 4-1. After an error and a walk extended the inning, Walraven hit an RBI single. Olund followed with a two-run triple, while Raymond Jones' RBI single and Jackson Smith's two-run double capped the inning.

Jones hit a two-out, RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, and the RailCats extended the lead to 12-1 three batters later when Brandon Zaragoza was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The RailCats' final run came in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out, RBI single from Woodworth.

The Goldeyes scored three times in the top of the ninth to provide the game's final margin. Singles from Deon Stafford and Kevin Lachance, and a walk to Austin Rei loaded the bases with one out. Sonny Ulliana doubled home two runs, while Tyler Hill plated Rei with a groundout to shortstop.

RailCats' starting pitcher Trevor Lubking (5-8) picked up the win, allowing four earned runs on nine hits in eight and two-thirds innings. Lubking walked three and struck out eight.

Jose Vasquez (0-2) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing 10 runs, four earned, on 10 hits in two innings. Vasquez walked one and struck out four.

Stafford has hit safely in 10 consecutive games. Austin Henrich, Tyler Smith, and Christian James combined to allow one earned run in six innings of relief.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. Greg Harris (3-5, 6.61) faces right-hander John Sheaks (0-6, 5.29). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

American Association Stories from August 28, 2021

