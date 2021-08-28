Explorers and Birds Shuffled Around Again
August 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release
Sioux City, IA - Due to the field conditions at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park, the scheduled doubleheader for Saturday has been changed to one nine inning contest starting at 5 pm, and a doubleheader consisting of two seven inning games on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm.
Tickets for the originally postponed game on Friday will be valid to be exchanged for any of the three games this weekend. The doubleheader on Sunday will once again be single admission, with the second game of the twin bill beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Any further questions please call the Sioux City Explorers box office at (712) 277-9467.
