RailCats Smother Goldeyes, Steal Series with 13-4 Win

August 28, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (36-56) exploded for ten runs in the first two innings to crush the Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-43) in a 13-4 game two victory to win the three-game series at the Steel Yard.

While Winnipeg would score first on a Max Murphy solo home run in the opening frame, Gary SouthShore would respond with three of their own in the bottom of the first inning.

Tom Walraven drove in Michael Woodworth on a sac-fly to right to tie the game with two outs before Alec Olund singled up the middle to give the 'Cats a lead. Olund would score on an RBI-double from Raymond Jones who was thrown out at third trying to stretch an extra base.

Olund would post a 2-for-5 line in the win with three RBI which brings his series total to seven runs driven in while Jones went 3-for-5 with three RBI as well. Both would also score two runs apiece.

In addition to Jones, Woodworth and MJ Rookard also had three-hit performances while Olund and Jackson Smith would each add two hits.

The RailCats exploded for seven runs in the second inning to take a 10-1 lead as they knocked out Goldeyes starter Jose Vasquez after two.

In his sixth outing of the year, Vasquez would allow ten runs, only four of which earned, one ten hits and a walk. Prior to the Saturday loss, Vasquez had allowed a total of seven runs all season.

With nearly his third complete game of the season, Trevor Lubking earned the win throwing 8.2 innings of four-run baseball with nine hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts. Prior to the ninth, Lubking had allowed just one run on six hits.

The series finale between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Winnipeg Goldeyes is scheduled for tomorrow, August 29 at 2:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.