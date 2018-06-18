RailCats Take on Rafael Palmeiro and Cleburne Railroaders

The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to announce that 4-time MLB All Star, 3-time MLB Gold Glove winner, and one of only 6 players in history to be a member of the 500 home run and 3,000 hit club Rafael Palmeiro, along with his son Patrick, will be appearing with the Cleburne Railroaders for a 3-game set against the RailCats from June 19th - June 21st.

Rafael Palmeiro, 53, signed with the Railroaders in May and has a .273/.360/.386 batting line. Patrick Palmeiro, 28, joined his father after spending parts of the last four seasons in independent baseball.

Palmeiro and his son's journey with the Cleburne Railroaders is chronicled during the latest episode of E:60 on ESPN.

Don't miss out on the chance to see the Palmeiros while having a ton of fun at this week's games - promotions include:

TUESDAY, JUNE 19TH VS CLEBURNE RAILROADERS - 7:10PM

TACO TUESDAY!

CHN TUESDAY!

Join us every Tuesday for a fun fiesta on Taco Tuesday with $2 beef tacos and $5 margaritas! It's CHN Tuesday, so visit NW Indiana Community Health Net locations for complimentary tickets! Tickets start at only $6.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20TH VS CLEBURNE RAILROADERS - 12:10PM

"The Office" DAY WITH SEASON LONG JERSEY AUCTION - "Prank Day"

YOUTH & SENIOR DAY presented by RCS Home Health Care!

RCS HOME HEALTH FAIR!

PRETZEL DAY!

WINE WEDNESDAY!

NORTHSHORE HEALTH CENTERS WEDNESDAY!

Don't miss out on this special Youth & Senior Day game presented by RCS Home Health Care! Visit all of the booths on the concourse for great information during the RCS Home Health Fair! Staple in Jello? Asian Jim? Future Dwight? What's your favorite prank from The Office? Come see us celebrate all of Jim and Dwight's hijinks during this special Office Wednesday! Make sure to stop by Fan Information to enter the season long auction to take home a Dwight Schrute-style jersey! Every Wednesday is Pretzel Day with $2.50 Bavarian Pretzels. Pretzel Day is a good day. It's Wine Wednesday with $4 Barefoot Wine and Barefoot Refresh Spritzers! Every Wednesday is NorthShore Health Centers Wednesday, so visit NW Indiana NorthShore locations for complimentary ticket vouchers! Gates open at 11:00 a.m. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 21ST VS CLEBURNE RAILROADERS - 7:10PM

BEER & DOG THURSDAY!

GERBER COLLISION & GLASS THURSDAY!

Join us every Thursday for Beer & Dog Thursday presented by Miller Lite & GFS with $2.50 hot dogs, $1.50 domestic drafts, and $3 select premium drafts! It's Gerber Collision & Glass Thursday, so visit NW Indiana Gerber Collision & Glass locations for complimentary tickets! Tickets start at only $6.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Your 'Cats hit the road for five games against the Sioux City Explorers (6/22-6/24) and Chicago Dogs (6/25-6/26) then return home for a two game series against the Chicago Dogs (6/27-6/28) that features The Office Wednesday - "The Injury" and Beer & Dog Thursday!

