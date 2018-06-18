Dogs Can't Complete Sweep, Lose 7-1 to St. Paul

Rosemont, Ill. - A quiet offensive performance and five shutout innings from John Straka doomed the Dogs in their quest for their first sweep in franchise history Sunday as they fell 7-1 on a Father's Day Sunday at Impact Field.

St. Paul recorded the most hits in a single game against Dogs pitching so far this year with 14 and staved off a sweep by the Dogs.

Chicago scored first in the game with a lone tally in the bottom of the first inning. The inning would be remembered more for missed opportunities than for the run, however. The Dogs loaded the bases with nobody out in the frame, but a Joe Benson double-play and a fly out ended the threat after just one run.

St. Paul would then score the game's next seven runs on the strength of a four-spot in the top of the sixth. A Kes Carter three-run home run was the biggest blow of the frame. Carter reached base four times in five trips to the plate on the day.

Chicago starter Connor Root took the loss, snapping his mini two-game win streak. The Dogs right-hander lasted five and one third innings allowing eight hits, four earned runs, three walks, and striking out three. The loss moves Root to 2-3 on the year.

Straka earned the win in his first start of the season for the Saints. The right-hander didn't allow an earned run over his five innings, scattering four hits, and striking out one batter.

Chicago falls to 8-20 on the year with the loss, while the Saints maintain their place atop the the American Association's North division by moving to 17-11 on the year with the win.

The Dogs will now enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a three-game set with the Texas AirHogs on Tuesday at Impact Field.

