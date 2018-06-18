Walters Named Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY - Kan. - The American Association has announced that Kansas City T-Bones infielder Zach Walters is the league's Pointstreak Player of the Week for the week ending June 17.

Walters is in his second stint with the T-Bones and saw his season long average climb 61 points this past week from .221 to .282. The former Big Leaguer went 14 for 37 this week scoring seven runs and driving in nine runs and hitting a .452 clip at the plate. He had a clutch two out RBI double against ace reliever Ryan Flores of Sioux City in a comeback win for Kansas City last Thursday night at T-Bones Stadium. Walters also added two home runs this week for Kansas City. For the season he is hitting .282 and leads the team with four homers and is tied at the top spot in RBIs with 20 with teammate Nick Torres.

Walters, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, spent a dynamic 18 games with Kansas City in 2017 before his contract was sold to the Kansas City Royals on June 15th. Walters, who had three different stints in the Major Leagues, hit .347 in 18 games with six homers and 20 RBIs for Kansas City last season.

Walters reached the Major Leagues with three separate organizations in his career and was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth round in 2010 out of the University of San Diego. He was traded to the Washington Nationals and made the steady climb up the Nationals organizational ladder, reaching both AA and AAA in 2012. He opened 2013 in AAA Syracuse before being called up to the big club later that season. He would play in eight games with an RBI.

Walters spent most of 2014 at AAA but saw another stint with the Nationals in 2014, playing in 32 games and hitting .205. On July 31, 2014, Walters was traded to Cleveland and saw time at AAA Columbus. Again, Walters was promoted to the Big Leagues and played in 30 games for the Indians. After designating Walters for assignment on April 3, 2016, the Indians traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was assigned to AAA Oklahoma City.

Walters played in 94 games at OKC, hitting at a .276 clip and played three games at the Major League level. The Cincinnati Reds signed Walters to a minor league contract where played in 11 games in 2017 at AAA Louisville, scoring a pair of RBIs and hitting .174 before his release and his signing with the T-Bones last season.

Walters is the first T-Bone to be selected player of the week this season and is the first since Cedric Hunter was named player of the week last August 28th for Kansas City. The T-Bones continue their road trip tonight beginning a three-game series with back to back American Association Champions the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The first pitch is at 7:05pm and the game can be heard on the T-Bones Broadcast Network on MixLR and on American Association.TV. The T-Bones return home Friday night June 22nd with the first of a three-game series with the Cleburne Railroaders.

