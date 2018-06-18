Gillies Snags Pitcher of the Week Honors

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wingnuts signed Charlie Gillies on June 11 to make his 2018 debut in a start against the Cleburne Railroaders. One week and two brilliant outings later, Gillies has been named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on June 17.

The right-hander tossed six shutout innings in his Wingnuts debut against the Railroaders, striking out three and walking two while allowing just five base hits in a 6-1 Wingnuts win. Gillies followed up that performance with seven excellent frames against the Texas AirHogs on June 16, powering Wichita to a 7-2 victory and a series win. He allowed eight hits and one run, punching out seven and issuing only one walk.

For the season, Gillies is now 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings, notching 10 strikeouts while walking just three. The Valencia, Calif., native is the first Wingnuts player to earn a weekly award in 2018, and the first Wichita pitcher to be recognized since the 2016 campaign.

Gillies joined the Wingnuts with six years of professional experience, three in affiliated baseball and three at the independent level. A 2012 tenth round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers out of The Master's College in California, Gillies pitched in the Tigers organization for three seasons, reaching High-A Lakeland. Over 29 games and 28 starts, Gillies compiled a 3.86 ERA in the Detroit system, before moving to the independent ranks in 2015.

Gillies put together his best season with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in 2015, going 6-4 with a 3.32 ERA. He started the 2016 campaign with Trois-Rivieres, then joined the Normal CornBelters of the Frontier League and posted another 6-4 mark with a 3.99 ERA. Last year, Gillies made 20 starts for Normal, finishing 7-10 with a 4.25 ERA. For his career, the 27-year old owns a 23-33 record with a 4.08 ERA in 84 starts.

The Wingnuts have an off day on Monday before opening a three-game homestand against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, and will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO, TuneIn and americanassociationbaseball.tv.

