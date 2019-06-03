RailCats Sign RHP Frank Moscatiello

June 3, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Frank Moscatiello before Monday's series opener vs. the Chicago Dogs. In order to make room for Moscatiello on the 23-man active roster, Gary placed right-handed pitcher Christian DeLeon on the Inactive List retroactive to May 27th.

Moscatiello began the year with the Rockland Boulders of the Can-Am League and made one relief appearance with the club before signing with Gary. Moscatiello signed his first professional baseball contract with Rockland in 2018 and went 4-3 with five games finished, one save and a 2.79 ERA in 25 games (four starts). In two postseason appearances with Rockland, Moscatiello finished without a record and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.

In 61.1 innings, the right-hander allowed 25 runs (19 earned) on 58 hits and 33 walks while striking out 64 batters. Moscatiello made his professional baseball debut on June 15, 2018, vs. the Dominican Republic National Team and struck out all three hitters he faced. Two days later, Moscatiello recorded his first professional win against the D.R. National Team after allowing just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Prior to beginning his professional baseball career, Moscatiello pitched collegiately at St. Thomas Aquinas from 2015-18. Over his four-year collegiate career, Moscatiello went 20-7 with two saves, three complete games and a 2.32 ERA in 53 games (36 starts). A native of Rocky Point, N.Y., Moscatiello struck out 225 batters over 232.1 innings.

As a freshman in 2015, Moscatiello finished without a record, one save and a 2.28 ERA in 10 games. In 27.2 innings, the right-hander yielded 10 runs (seven earned) on 16 hits and 16 walks while striking out 24.

As a sophomore in 2016, Moscatiello finished with a 2-2 record and a 3.67 ERA in 11 games (six starts). In 34.1 innings, Moscatiello allowed 19 runs (14 earned) on 23 hits and 27 walks while striking out 29 hitters.

As a junior in 2017, Moscatiello helped guide St. Thomas Aquinas College to the Division II College World Series and was named the East Coast Conference (ECC) Pitcher of the Year, the All-East Region Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-ECC, First Team All-Region and an All-American by ABCA/Rawlings, NCBWA and D2CCA. Moscatiello went 9-2 with one complete game and a 2.00 ERA. In 90 innings pitched, Moscatiello allowed 26 runs (20 earned) on 67 hits and 39 walks while striking out 94 batters.

As a senior in 2018, Moscatiello was named First Team All-ECC and Second Team All-Region after going 9-3 with two saves, two complete game shutouts and a 2.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts). In 80.1 innings pitched, Moscatiello allowed 28 runs (24 earned) on 47 hits and 46 walks while striking out 78 batters.

DeLeon signed his first American Association contract with Gary on Feb. 7, 2019, and was 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA in three starts. In 15.1 innings, the right-hander yielded eight runs (six earned) on 16 hits and six walks while striking out seven. DeLeon recorded his first American Association win last Sunday at home vs. the Sioux Falls Canaries after allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out a pair over seven innings.

Gary begins a four-game homestand at U.S. Steel Yard tonight at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Chicago Dogs. Southpaw Lars Liguori (2-1, 7.27) makes his team-high fifth start in the opening game of the series against Dogs left-hander D.J. Snelten (2-0, 4.96). Monday's probable pitchers is also the second time the two oppose one another as both started against each other in the season opener on May 17 in Rosemont, Ill.

Monday's game is the first Metro Monday and Meaty Monday of the season. Visit any Northwest Indiana Metro by T-Mobile location for complimentary tickets and enjoy our delicious hamburgers for just $2. Monday's series opener is also Munster and Dyer Community Night, presented by Fifth Third Bank.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.