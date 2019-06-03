American Association Game Recap

St. Paul 5, Cleburne 2- Box Score

The St. Paul Saints topped the Cleburne Railroaders by a score of 5-2 on Sunday.

The Saints took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, scoring one on an RBI triple by RF Max Murphy and one on a sac fly by LF Burt Reynolds. St. Paul made it a 4-0 game one inning later by scoring on an error by the catcher and a home run off the bat of 2B Josh Allen. The Railroaders cut the lead to three in the next frame when 1B Jonathan Rodriguez hit an RBI ground rule double. 1B Devon Rodriguez hit the Saints second solo home run of the night to make it 5-1 in the top fifth. C John Nester picked up an RBI single for Cleburne in the bottom of the sixth to bring the game to its final score.

SP Jake Matthys (2-1) earned the win after giving up just one earned run in five innings of work. RHP Tod Van Steensel pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the save.

