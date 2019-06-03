Milwaukee Milkmen Announce Beer Selection at Routine Field

Franklin, Wisconsin - When the Milwaukee Milkmen open their inaugural American Association of Professional Baseball league home season at Routine Field in Franklin, Wisconsin on Monday, June 24, one of the star off-field attractions will be Leinenkugel's Hop Yard. ROC Ventures, developer of Routine Field and owner of the Milwaukee Milkmen, made the partnership and naming rights announcement for the venue this week.

Located at field level on the third base line, Leinenkugel's Hop Yard is a unique enclosed beer garden and concession area perfect for group outings.

"Leinenkugel is the ideal partner for this kind of exclusive amenity," said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures. "They're an outstanding Wisconsin brand that mixes well with the variety of home-grown and global names also featured at Routine Field."

Leinenkugel's Hop Yard will be an all-you-can-eat-and-drink venue that offers, with the exception of a few premium items, unlimited food and beverages for the price of a $35 ticket (a $30 non-alcohol option is also available). Leinenkugel products are headlined, but the Hop Yard will also feature premium brands like Lakefront Brewery, City Lights, Sprecher, Terrapin, Raised Grain, White Claw, Miller High Life, and Coors Light.

Other Leinenkugel's Hop Yard ticket packages include 9 Pack ($315), Half ($595), and Full ($1190). Prices with soda are: 9 Pack ($270), Half ($510), and Full ($1020).

Augmenting Leinenkugel's Hop Yard is Club Level, offering unlimited food and drink as well in an enclosed and roof-shaded space atop the grandstand with an unmatched view of the action. Offering a to-order menu of higher end fare complete with waitstaff are Luxe Golf Bays above the first and third base line seats, each with a six-person capacity. Routine Field will also offer soda/beer and handcrafted Milwaukee Sausage Co. combo packages for both Bleachers and Terrace.

"We want to offer an affordable night or afternoon of entertainment for everyone from a family enjoying a game together to a corporate group bonding over food, beverages, and baseball," said Zimmerman. "There really is something for everyone, and the array of brands available at Routine Field is going to be truly amazing."

Daily themes at Routine Field are: Mangia and Merch Mondays (food specials and 10% off merchandise); Loco Locals & Triple Play Tuesdays (Appreciation Nights and $2 soda, hot dogs, and pretzels); Wednesdays feature White Claw Wednesdays and Wine with Bo Vine (Ladies Night in the "Grape Yard" featuring all-you-can-drink wine as well as specialty food items); Thirsty Thursday ($2 domestic beer and $4 craft beer); Fridays are Boom With a Beat nights (fireworks synched to theme music); Saturdays are Promo Nights (giveaways); and Sunday is Family Funday (Gates Open Early for Brunch and Bloody Mary Bar, plus free Kids Brunch with every Adult Brunch purchase).

To see the entire Milwaukee Milkmen 2019 Promotional Calendar as well as individual and package ticket pricing, visit milwaukeemilkmen.com.

