Eat Your Way Through the Week with Hamburgers, Tacos, and More

June 3, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





MONDAY, JUNE 3RD VS CHICAGO DOGS - 7:10PM

METRO MONDAYS!

MEATY MONDAYS - $2 HAMBURGERS!

MUNSTER & DYER COMMUNITY NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIFTH THIRD BANK!

It's the first Metro Monday of the season - visit NW Indiana Metro by T-Mobile locations for complimentary ticket vouchers! Every Meaty Monday means $2 hamburgers at "Broadway" and "The Region!" It's Munster & Dyer Community Night presented by Fifth Third Bank, so visit Fifth Third Bank, Mary Moynihan-Allstate, Steve Mays-State Farm, and St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce for tickets! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4TH VS CHICAGO DOGS - 7:10PM

TACO TUESDAY - $2 BEEF TACOS & $5 MARGARITAS!

COMMUNITY HEALTHNET HEALTH CENTERS TUESDAYS!

HOBART & LAKE STATION COMMUNITY NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIFTH THIRD BANK!

Every Tuesday is a fun fiesta on Taco Tuesday with $2 beef tacos and $5 margaritas! It's CHN Tuesday, so visit NW Indiana Community Health Net locations for complimentary tickets!! It's Hobart & Lake Station Community Night presented by Fifth Third Bank, so visit American Family Insurance - Ken West, Fifth Third Bank, General Insurance Services, John Yelkich - State Farm, Metro by T-Mobile, and T's Pizza and Family Restaurant for tickets! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5TH VS CHICAGO DOGS - 6:45PM

"POP-UP BAR AGAINST THE BIG GIANT HEAD" CELEBRATING 3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN - SPECIAL 6:45PM GAME

NORTHSHORE HEALTH CENTERS WENDESDAYS

PORTAGE & CHESTERTON COMMUNITY NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIFTH THIRD BANK!

Join us with a special 6:45pm Happy Hour start time with "Pop-Up Bar Against the Big Giant Head" celebrating 3rd Rock from the Sun! Visit NW Indiana NorthShore Health Centers locations for complimentary tickets to every NorthShore Health Centers Wednesday game! It's Portage & Chesterton Community Night presented by Fifth Third Bank, so visit Art Van Furniture, Braces for All Ages, Brett Huber - State Farm, Fifth Third Bank, Franciscan Health Centers, and Metro by T-Mobile for tickets! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 5:45 p.m. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6TH VS CHICAGO DOGS - 7:10PM

LOTTERY TICKET GIVEAWAY (FIRST 1,000 ADULTS, 18+) PRESENTED BY HOOSIER LOTTERY!

GERBER COLLISION & GLASS THURSDAY!

MILLER LITE THIRSTY THURSDAY!

MERRILLVILLE, CROWN POINT, DEMOTTE, AND RENSSELAER COMMUNITY NIGHT PRESENTED BY FIFTH THIRD BANK!

You'll want to be here early as the first 1,000 adults (18+) receive a lottery ticket courtesy of the Hoosier Lottery! Join us every Thursday for Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite with $1 hot dogs, $1.50 domestic drafts, and $3 select premium drafts! It's Gerber Collision & Glass Thursday, so visit NW Indiana Gerber Collision & Glass locations for complimentary tickets! It's Merrillville, Crown Point, DeMotte, and Rensselaer Community Night presented by Fifth Third Bank, so visit Baum's Natural Foods, Briggs Agency Inc, Carriage Court Pizza, Fifth Third Bank, Man Cave Barbers LLC, Mark Myszkowski - State Farm, Mark R. Jonas - State Farm, Metro by T-Mobile, Off Square Brewing, and Rosenwinkel Insurance for tickets! Tickets start at only $8.00 and parking is always FREE! Gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Your 'Cats hit the road for 3 games against the Sioux Falls Canaries (6/7-6/9) then return home for 6 games against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (6/11-6/13) and the St. Paul Saints (6/14-6/16) that includes Tradewinds Princess & Pirate Night (6/14), Hat Giveaway presented by Fifth Third Bank (6/15), and a special Father's Day Brunch (6/16).

