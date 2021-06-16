RailCats Outscored in Game Two at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - In game two of a three-game slate at Legend's Field in Kansas City, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (13-14) dropped a 6-2 final to the Kansas City Monarchs (14-10) who have now won seven straight.

Former RailCat Gregori Vasquez earned the win for Kansas City in his first start with the Monarchs after throwing six innings on the mound, allowing one unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Despite a one-hit outing, Chris Erwin suffered the loss in four innings on the mound, allowing two runs on just one hit.

That sole hit was a big fly from Jan Hernandez, a two-run shot to the deepest part of the ballpark to give KC the early 2-0 lead.

After the RailCats cut the lead in half with one run in the sixth, Kansas City blew the game open as Casey Gillaspie hit a three-run homerun to make it 6-1 after six innings.

Tom Walraven drove in one on a single in the eighth, but it was far too little far too late as the Kansas City Monarchs won their seventh straight game and have now clinched the 2021 season victory over the RailCats.

Kansas City improves to 10-4 in the month of June, tied with the Milwaukee Milkmen for the best record in the American Association this month.

The series finale between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Kansas City Monarchs is set for tomorrow, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Legend's Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

