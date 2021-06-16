'Dogs Beat Houston Behind Altmann's Big Day

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Josh Altmann had two hits and drove in a pair with a two-out single in the 5th inning, and the Saltdogs held on to beat the Houston Apollos 3-2 at Haymarket Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Altmann broke a 1-1 tie with his two-out single in the 5th, and James Pugliese worked around a single in the 9th for his second save in as many games and his 8th overall this year.

Ryan Long went 2-for-4 with a run scored and now has a five-game hitting streak, while Edgar Corcino added another hit after two doubles last night. Patrick Adams went 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Louis Martini picked up a hit in the No. 9 spot.

Forrestt Allday got the day off, while Justin Byrd's 18-game on-base streak - the third longest in the league this year - came to an end.

Curt Smith opened the scoring with a two-out double to score Long in the 1st, and Alvaro Gonzalez tied the game with his RBI double in the 5th. Brian Dansereau drove in another run with an RBI double in the 7th, but Carter Hope stranded the tying run at second and eventually tossed 1.1 scoreless innings.

Jason Seever pitched for the first time in 10 days and allowed one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. Carson Lance got his first win of the year, allowing just one run on three hits in five innings.

The 'Dogs have won six of eight on the homestand, and finish the series and stand up Thursday. Lincoln has a chance for its first sweep of the season, and first pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

