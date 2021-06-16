Goldeyes Win 14-Inning Marathon in Cleburne

June 16, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







CLEBURNE, TX - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-14) beat the Cleburne Railroaders 4-2 in 14 innings at The Depot at Cleburne Station on Tuesday night.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the 14^th inning, Logan Hill led off with a single up the middle. Hill was forced out at second on a Kevin Lachance sacrifice attempt, and Lachance went to third when Wes Darvill lined a single to right. Sonny Ulliana then lifted a flyball down the right field line that was caught by Railroaders' right fielder Hunter Clanin. Lachance tagged at third, broke for the plate, and scored just ahead of Clanin's throw with the lead run. Ulliana was credited with his first career RBI. Tyler Hill then hit a flyball to shallow centre that bounced behind a sliding Zach Nehrir. Darvill scored from first on the double to make it 4-2.

Nate Antone struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the 14^th to earn his first save of the season. It was Antone's first save since 2018.

Christian James (1-2) picked up the win in relief after retiring the side in order in the bottom of the 13^th.

Taylor Wright (0-2) took the loss in relief for the Railroaders, allowing two earned runs over five innings.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Logan Hill and Lachance hit back-to-back one-out singles to put runners on the corners. Darvill beat out a potential inning-ending double play ball to plate Hill with the game's first run.

Tyler Hill tripled down the right field line leading off the top of the third and scored on Darren Seferina's groundout to second.

The score remained 2-0 Winnipeg until the bottom of the eighth when the Railroaders (11-14) scored twice to tie the game. Alay Lago singled home John Nester, while Ramon Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly to right with the bases loaded.

Cleburne nearly won the game in the bottom of the ninth. With first and third and one out, Nester attempted a squeeze bunt to the left side of the infield. Goldeyes' pitcher Mike Webb charged toward the line, gloved the ball, and shoveled it to Ulliana at the plate. Ulliana then absorbed a minor collision with Chase Simpson while applying the tag to cut down the potential winning run.

Webb chipped in a scoreless bottom of the 10^th, while Jake Polancic was perfect over the 11^th and 12^th.

Jorge Gonzalez started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, pitching six shutout innings on two hits. Gonzalez walked two, struck out six, and did not allow a hit until the bottom of the sixth when Nester led off with a single.

Emerson Martinez started for Cleburne and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits over three innings. Martinez walked one and struck out none.

Max Murphy singled in the top of the third and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Raul Navarro had three hits and has hit safely in nine in a row.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night at 7:06 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

