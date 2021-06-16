Landon Goes Deep Twice in Matinee Game vs. Milwaukee

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries (13-13) fell in the second game of the series vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen by a final score of 12-10. The Birds will finish the series tomorrow night against the Milkmen at 7:05 PM.

The Canaries rallied back from a deficit that swelled to as many as 10 runs only to leave the tying runs in scoring position in the ninth. The Canaries comeback effort was led by Logan Landon, who finished with three hits, including two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. Charlie Valerio, Wyatt Ulrich and Mitch Glasser each recorded two hits.

Eddie Medina (1-3) was credited with the loss for the Canaries. Medina allowed eight hits and 10 runs (nine earned). The Milkmen (16-10) hit five home runs on a blustery day at The Birdcage vs. the starter from Staten Island. David Holmberg (3-2) was credited with the win after limiting the Canaries to four runs in six innings. Holmberg allowed eight hits for four runs, three earned, and struck out nine Birds.

The series finale will feature RHP Matt Solter (0-2, 3.86 ERA) for Milwaukee and the RHP Carlos Pimentel (2-1, 5.79 ERA) for Sioux Falls. The series finale will be the American Association Facebook Live Game of The Week. Tune in via Facebook as well as American Association Baseball TV and Fox Sports 98.1 FM.

Thursday night is the first-ever "Dad Bod Olympics" at The Birdcage! Fathers of the Sioux Falls area will have a chance to display their speed, strength, and spare tires... their biceps and beer guts... their pectorals and paunches... their ability to crush both push-ups and pounders. All fathers who attend the game will enjoy the Canaries' present of free tickets to kids who are 12 and under!

