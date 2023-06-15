RailCats Fend off Explorers in Close Victory

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers (13-17) gave the Gary SouthShore RailCats (14-17) everything they could handle, but they managed to fend them off and come away with a 9-6 win.

Right away, though, the Explorers jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, they worked four straight two-out base runners, resulting in two runs to place Sioux City in front.

It took some time for the RailCats to respond, but they did so in a big way as they struck for four runs in the top of the fourth. Gio Díaz kicked off the rally by stroking a double to left field, and following a Francisco Del Valle single, Jesus Marriaga produced a two-bagger to give Gary SouthShore their first run. LG Castillo and Victor Nova stroked back-to-back RBI singles, and Will Decker lifted a sacrifice fly to cap off the rally that converted a two-run deficit into a two-run lead.

The Explorers answered back in the bottom of the frame through a Jack Kelly solo home run, but the RailCats neutralized it immediately in their next turn at bat. Daniel Lingua crushed a solo home run to lead off the fifth, restoring the Gary SouthShore advantage to two at 5-3.

Sioux City clawed the run back in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded walk, but as both the tying and go-ahead runs stood in scoring position, starting pitcher Julio Vivas stepped up and struck Kelly out on three pitches to lift the RailCats out of danger.

Gary SouthShore got their lineup going once again in the top of the seventh, using small ball to augment their edge to three. Thomas Greely walked and Lingua singled, positioning runners on the corners for Díaz to bring Greely home through a run-scoring groundout. Del Valle then drew a walk, and Marriaga legged out an infield single that chased Lingua home from second, moving the RailCats in front 7-4.

The 'Cats continued to add on in the top of the ninth, once again manufacturing a pair of runs. Del Valle chopped a single through the left side of the infield to convert a Lingua dropped third strike and Díaz single, and Castillo legged out a fielder's choice to provide a five-run cushion needing just three outs to secure the win.

However, the Explorers refused to go down without a fight. Down to their final out, they strung together a double and four walks to generate two runs and send the winning run to the batter's box, but DJ Wilkinson emerged from the bullpen to strike out Delvin Zinn and lock down the victory.

The RailCats head back to MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park tomorrow evening at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Explorers one more time as they go for their first sweep of the season. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

