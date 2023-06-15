Late Rally Gives Sioux Falls Win over Goldeyes

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-5 at Sioux Falls Stadium Thursday afternoon, taking the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Goldeyes (12-18) took a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning, only to see the Canaries rally for four runs.

Hunter Clanin walked to lead off the frame for Sioux Falls (13-19) and scored on a bases loaded free pass issued to Wyatt Ulrich that pulled the Canaries within one. Mike Hart - batting with the bases loaded for the fourth time in the game - then singled down the right field line to drive in Tyler Ryan to tie the game at 5-5. Sioux Falls took the lead on a second bases-loaded walk, this time to Jabari Henry, that forced home Darnell Sweeney. The Canaries added an insurance run when Ulrich scored on Jordan Barth's ground out to third base.

Winnipeg opened the scoring with three runs in the top of the third inning. First Andy Armstrong doubled off the wall in left field to bring in Keith Torres and Brynn Martinez. Then Jacob Bockelie hit a hard single off the right field fence to score Armstrong and make it 3-0 Goldeyes.

Sioux Falls got one run back in their half of the inning when Ozzie Martinez came in on yet another bases-loaded walk to Hart.

Henry cut the Goldeyes' lead to 3-2 in the home fifth with a single to right field that drove in Sweeney, before Najee Gaskins doubled to left-centre field in the top of the sixth inning to plate Hidekel Gonzalez to make it 4-2 Winnipeg.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Hart was hit by a pitch with the bags full. Ozzie Martinez crossed the plate to once more bring the Canaries within one. Hart has been plunked a league-leading 13 times this season.

The Goldeyes increased their lead to 5-3 in the top of the eighth inning on Gaskins' double to right-centre field that brought Tommy McCarthy around to score.

Canaries reliever Jose Cruz (1-1) had the good fortune of being the pitcher of record when Sioux Falls took the lead and was awarded the victory. He allowed one run on one hit and walked two batters in one inning of work. Charlie Hasty (5) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save.

Robert Klinchock (0-1) was charged with the loss for Winnipeg. He surrendered three runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Klinchock walked two.

The Goldeyes now travel to Geneva, Illinois where they will open a three-game weekend series with the Kane County Cougars Friday at 6:30 p.m. Winnipeg lefty Tyler Jandron (1-2, 5.97 ERA) will take on right-hander Jack Fox (3-1, 1.89 ERA). All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM or online at cjnu.ca. Doug Greenwald will have the pre-game show beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Winnipeg returns home Tuesday, June 20 when the Lincoln Saltdogs visit Shaw Park to start a six-game homestand.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

