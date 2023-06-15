Cleburne Railroaders Announce New Ownership Team and Management Partner

CLEBURNE, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders today announced a new majority ownership partner, Railroaders Baseball Partners LLC, effective immediately. The new ownership agreement also includes a partnership with REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, to serve as the managing partner for the team.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Cleburne Railroaders and look forward to the continued growth and success of the team. Our vision is to continue to expand the Railroaders experience for players, fans, and sponsors," said Tom Vander Veen, Managing Member of Railroaders Baseball Partners LLC. "I would like to thank Daryn Eudaly, John Junker, and the entire CB Investors ownership group for their leadership of the Cleburne Railroaders, and our team looks forward to continuing to grow on their success. I am excited to be part of a team that represents the pride of Cleburne and look forward to expanding our vision in the future."

Vander Veen has been a minority owner of the Railroaders since 2021. He is also part owner of the Dallas Jackals, a Major League Rugby team that plays at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The American Association of Professional Baseball approved the new ownership team earlier this week, following approval by Cleburne City Council.

"Baseball has had a rich history in Cleburne for over 100 years, and I am excited to see the future of the Cleburne Railroaders under the guidance of Railroaders Baseball Partners and REV Entertainment. The vision of the ownership group runs parallel to the commitment and growth of the City of Cleburne," said Mayor of Cleburne Scott Cain.

An enhanced commitment to the fan experience will be a priority for the new ownership group. The group will work to create additional activations that will further expand the offerings already provided by the Railroaders.

REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, will serve as the managing partner for the Railroaders. REV Entertainment will oversee the day-to-day operations of the club, including all marketing, brand, sales, and strategy.

REV Entertainment currently serves as the concessionaire and hospitality partner for the Down East Wood Ducks and Hickory Crawdads. The group is also currently working with multiple municipalities to bring professional baseball to their respective communities.

"The opportunity to work with the Cleburne Railroaders is a great point of pride for our team. REV Entertainment is dedicated to expanding venues and brands, and we are thrilled to manage the Cleburne Railroaders to help enhance the experience for Railroader partners, and fans. Our team is devoted to becoming part of the Railroaders family and is looking forward to being a fixture in the community," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment.

Originally founded in 1906, the Cleburne Railroaders are a member of the American Association. The Railroaders play at La Moderna Field, located 30 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.

The American Association is a 12-team professional baseball league that stretches from Cleburne to as far north as Winnipeg, Manitoba. In September 2020, the American Association was designated as a Professional Partner League, joining the Atlantic League and the Frontier League under the MLB umbrella.

Teams compete in a 100-game schedule across two divisions (East/West) with three playoff rounds to decide a champion. The Railroaders joined the American Association as an expansion team in 2017.

The Cleburne Railroaders will maintain the same schedule for the 2023 season. The new ownership will not affect any current ticket holders or partners.

A press conference will be held later this month as part of the pre-game ceremonies before a Railroaders game. Additional details will be announced soon.

Quotes:

Joshua Schaub, Commissioner, American Association

"The American Association is excited to welcome Tom VanderVeen and REV Entertainment. They are taking over an already great member in Cleburne and we look for them to accelerate growth in that market. Daryn Eudaly and John Junker should be proud of what has been accomplished in Cleburne. We thank them for all the efforts in getting the Cleburne market off the ground."

John Junker, General Manager, Cleburne Railroaders

"Being part of the Railroader organization has been a wonderful experience. We are excited for the new ownership group and their commitment to community. With their long tenure in owning and managing sports teams, the Railroaders organization has a bright future with the REV Entertainment group. We want to thank our incredible fans and the communities of Johnson County for their support during our time here."

Daryn Eudaly, CB Investors Ownership

"We are very thankful for all of the support of our fans, sponsors and the city and look forward to seeing the Railroaders achieve new milestones over the coming years. The leadership and synergy that will be created with Tom Vander Veen, Top Tier Sports and REV Entertainment will further put Cleburne on the map and bring additional activities to La Moderna Field!"

