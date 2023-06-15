Bark in the Park Returns August 12

WINNIPEG, MB - LCTaylor Licenced Insolvency Trustees is pleased to present the Goldeyes 7th annual "Bark in the Park" game at Shaw Park on Saturday, August 12th when the Goldeyes take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 6:00 pm.

Bark in the Park is a special dog-friendly baseball game where Fans are invited to bring their dogs along to enjoy a Goldeyes game.

"Bark in the Park has definitely proven to be a Goldeyes Fan favourite," said Winnipeg Goldeyes Director of Sales & Marketing, Dan Chase. "Once again, this year our Fans can support the Winnipeg Humane Society by purchasing 50-50 tickets at the game or online at Goldeyes.com"

"The power of partnership is so important to the WHS and we are thankful the Goldeyes thought to support us in this way. The WHS helps over 10,000 animals each year, we can only do this with the support of our generous community," says Jessica Miller, CEO, Winnipeg Humane Society.

Doggos and puppers will need a ticket. Advance Ticket Packages for "Bark in the Park" are on sale now starting at just $16 each plus fees. Each package includes a seat for one dog and one owner (must be purchased in multiples of 2).

Additional advance human tickets are available for $13 or $21 plus fees.

During the event, dogs and dog owners can enjoy various dog-themed entertainment, giveaways and pet-related fun with plenty of treats for furry Fans. A complimentary "treat bag" will be issued to the owners of the first 1,000 dogs through the gates courtesy of Petland.

"Bark in the Park" will showcase fun-filled promotions at the game including a pre-game, on-field "Pooch Parade" and "Paw-Paw-Razzi Photo Wall". Other promotions include the "Pooch Smooch Cam" and "7th Inning Fetch".

Fans and their four-legged friends will enter Shaw Park through a special gate reserved just for them. There will even be designated "Puppy Potty" turf areas and watering holes located by the registration tents and in the Goldeyes Picnic Park.

Thanks to the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarians will be at the game to ensure the comfort and safety of all pets.

"We are excited to sponsor Bark in the Park, especially since we'll be bringing our Emotional Support dog, Teddy, who offers comfort to our clients when they come to LCTaylor for their debt rescue. Our team provides financial advice, local knowledge and reassuring support. And Teddy plays an important role by offering comfort at a stress-filled time. Overall, the opportunity to partner with the Humane Society and the Goldeyes was a good fit for us," said Leigh Taylor, Licensed Insolvency Trustee at LCTaylor.

NOTE: Those attending "Bark in the Park" with their dog must download and print a "Bark in the Park" Waiver and Guidelines form at www.goldeyes.com/bark and present it at the dog registration table. Registration begins at 4:30 pm on August 12th while the Shaw Park gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Fans who have previously purchased tickets to the Goldeyes August 12 game may exchange those tickets for special Bark in the Park tickets, free of charge. Please visit the Ticket Office at Shaw Park.

