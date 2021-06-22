RailCats Drop Game Three to Cougars

GARY, Ind. - The Kane County Cougars (14-19) hit five home runs against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (14-19) to win 8-2 in game three of the four-game series at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

Josh Allen and Gavin Lavalley each hit two home runs, including an instance in which they went back-to-back, as they each posted 2-for-5 nights with 3 RBI a piece in the win for Kane County.

For the second straight game, Anthony Ray blasted a solo home run over the right-field fence en route to his first three-hit game of the season.

Cougars' starter Tyler Viza threw 6.1 innings of two-run baseball on three hits with six strikeouts in his second win of the season while Railcats starter Chris Erwin (1-3) suffered the loss after four innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Jesus Marriaga drove in the sole two runs of the game for the RailCats on a two-run dinger over the right-field fence, his first of the season. Marriaga went 2-for-4 on the day and has now gone 6-for-10 in the series thus far.

In relief, Jesse Remington had a tough outing with five innings of work, allowing six runs on eight hits and struck out one. Remington allowed four of the five home runs on the day.

The series finale between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Kane County Cougars is scheduled for tomorrow, June 23 at 12:10 p.m. at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

