Bullpen Handcuffs Goldeyes as Cleburne Opens Trip with Win

JACKSON, Ten. - The Cleburne Railroaders bullpen allowed just one unearned run over 5.2 innings, as the Railroaders hung on for a 7-6 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Tuesday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.

The combination of Michael Krauza, Alex Fishberg, Nataniel Rodriguez, Taylor Wright, and Edward Cruz surrendered just two hits over the final 5.2 innings, helping the Railroaders (15-16) rally from a pair of early deficits. Winnipeg (12-17) struck first in the first, getting a leadoff triple from Tyler Hill and a sacrifice fly from Max Murphy to take a 1-0 lead.

Cleburne answered with three runs in the top of the second. John Nester ripped a two-out, two-run double off the wall in left, followed by a triple from Noah Vaughan that gave the Railroaders a 3-1 lead.

The Goldeyes retook the lead in the bottom of the second. A throwing error from Austin Fairchild brought home a pair of runs, then Darren Seferina looped a two-run single that put Winnipeg in front, 5-3.

The Railroaders got a run back in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Vaughan, then seized the advantage when Ramon Hernandez slammed a two-run homer to left-center in the fifth to put Cleburne in the driver's seat at 6-5.

The bullpen preserved the lead the rest of the way. Krauza (1-0) picked up his first professional win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, stranding the bases loaded in the fourth and then pitching around a leadoff double in the fifth.

Fishberg struck out the side in the sixth, then Rodriguez made his Railroaders debut in the seventh. He allowed an unearned run on an RBI groundout, but struck out Wes Darvill in the eighth before handing the ball off to Wright. The right-hander set down both men he faced, setting up a save opportunity for Cruz in the ninth. Making his first appearance since the 2019 season, Cruz, pitched around a two-out single to pick up his second career save.

The Railroaders and Goldeyes continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:35. Righty Garrett Alexander (2-4, 6.82) starts for Cleburne, while the Goldeyes counter with fellow right-hander Pete Perez (0-0, 2.89).

