Jones Strikes out 11 in Win over Dogs

June 22, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. - On the 25th anniversary of the first game played at the stadium now known as Newman Outdoor Field, the 2021 Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks did what the 1996 RedHawks couldn't manage in their opener at The Nest 25 years ago - win.

The current RedHawks opened up their second series of the season against the Chicago Dogs with an 11-0 shutout victory in front of 2,417 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday night. Brent Jones struck out 11 batters over six innings and Jordan George hit his fifth home run of the season to lead the RedHawks to their fourth win over Chicago this year.

Fargo-Moorhead opened the scoring in the second inning when Jordan George hit a two-run home run after a Correlle Prime leadoff double. Prime, who had two doubles in the game, leads the American Association in doubles with 14. The RedHawks broke the game open three innings later when they scored eight runs on nine hits and a Will Zimmerman sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Every RedHawks batter in the starting lineup besides Zimmerman scored a run in Monday night's game.

A.J. Jones made his professional debut on the mound for the Chicago Dogs, pitching 4.0 innings and giving up five runs on four hits for the Dogs to earn the loss. Chicago used four pitchers in relief over the final four innings of the game. Three of the Dogs' five pitchers made their professional debuts in Monday night's contest. J.C. Llaser came into the game with the bases loaded in the fifth inning and gave up four runs on four hits. First baseman K.C. Hobson pitched in the eighth inning and allowed one hit.

Chicago was hitless in five of the nine innings and only had 10 baserunners in the game. Right fielder Danny Mars was the only Dog with multiple hits in the game and only three other batters (Metzger, Bennett, and Lidge) had a hit. Lidge extended his hitting streak to 16 games and was the only Chicago batter with an extra-base hit, a fourth-inning two-out double.

The RedHawks and Dogs will continue their series with a 7:02 p.m. game tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Gage Hinsz (2-2, 6.20 ERA) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead against RHP Jordan Kipper (2-1, 6.03 ERA) for the Dogs. Tuesday night is SuperHero Night presented by Cass County Electric, with essential workers receiving $6 reserved tickets.

