Goldeyes Edged by Railroaders in Jackson

JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-17) lost 7-6 to the Cleburne Railroaders at The Ballpark at Jackson on Tuesday night.

With the Goldeyes leading 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning, Alay Lago singled through the left side leading off. Ramon Hernandez followed with a two-run home run that put the Railroaders (15-16) in front 6-5.

The Railroaders added a run in the top of the seventh when singles from Lago and Chase Simpson set up a Zach Nehrir RBI groundout.

The Goldeyes pulled back within one run in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Martin drew a one-out walk, took third on an errant pickoff attempt, and scored on Logan Hill's groundball to shortstop.

Nataniel Rodriguez, Taylor Wright, and Edward Cruz combined to pitch scoreless baseball in the eighth and ninth to close out the game. Cruz earned his first save of the year.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Tyler Hill led off with a triple down the right field line and scored on a Max Murphy sacrifice fly.

Cleburne took a 3-1 lead in the second on a John Nester two-out, two-run double to left-centre. Noah Vaughan followed with an RBI triple to right-centre.

The Goldeyes responded with a four-run bottom of the second. Logan Hill singled leading off and took second when Kevin Lachance drew a four-pitch walk. Wes Darvill laid down a sacrifice attempt which resulted in an errant throw down the right field line by Railroaders' starter Austin Fairchild. Both Hill and Lachance scored to tie the game. The Goldeyes went on to load the bases on walks to Dakota Conners and Tyler Hill, and took a 5-3 lead when Darren Seferina blooped a single to centre field.

Vaughan coaxed a bases loaded walk in the top of the fourth that pulled Cleburne within 5-4.

Michael Krauza (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Railroaders. It was the first of his professional career.

Eduard Reyes (3-3) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on seven hits in five innings. Reyes walked four and struck out two.

Fairchild took a no-decision, allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits in three and one-third innings. Fairchild walked four and struck out six.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Pete Perez (0-0, 2.89) faces right-hander Garrett Alexander (2-4, 6.82). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

