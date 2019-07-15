RailCats 9th Inning Rally Comes up Just Short in 5-3 Loss to Fargo-Moorhead

GARY, IND. - Three hits from Alex Boxwell, four scoreless innings from Frank Moscatiello in his first American Association start and a 2-0 lead through four innings wasn't enough for Gary as the RailCats fell to Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 5-3 in front of 4,041 fans at U.S. Steel Yard in the opening game of the series on Monday night. Following Monday's defeat, Gary has lost four straight series openers, eight of their last nine contests and are a season-worst 10 games below .500

Gary (22-32) scored first for the fifth straight game with a pair of runs in the second. Boxwell, who re-signed with the "Cats before the game, tripled down into the right field corner for his first professional hit before coming into score on an opposite-field RBI single from Andy De Jesus. De Jesus then stolen second before Randy Santiesteban drove him in with an RBI single back through the middle into center field.

Fargo-Moorhead (37-18) got on the board with a solo home run from All-Star T.J. Bennett to begin the fifth. Bennett's home run was his seventh of the year and the first of two hit by the RedHawks on the night.

The RedHawks took the lead for good with four runs in the eighth to go up 5-2. Leo Pina reached on a fielding error by De Jesus at second to begin the inning before Jack Alkire walked Brian Olson on four pitches. "Cats manager Greg Tagert then turned to his closer Felix Carvallo. Carvallo got Yhoxian Medina to reach on a fielder's choice before walking Brennan Metzger on four pitches to load the bases. Tim Colwell then reached on a fielder's choice after Alex Crosby threw the runner out at the plate for the second out of the inning. However, all-star center fielder Devan Ahart followed Colwell with a grand slam down the right field line.

The RailCats added their final run in the bottom of the ninth and even brought the tying run to the plate but couldn't complete the comeback. All-star Colin Willis doubled to right-center to begin the inning before moving up to third on a wild pitch from RedHawks closer Geoff Brossard. Wilfredo Gimenez followed Willis with an RBI single to center. Ray Jones then popped out for the first out of the frame before Sean Guida grounded into a game-ending double play.

Tyler Helton (3-2) recorded his second win in two starts against Gary after allowing two runs over seven innings while Joe Filomeno recorded a hold with a scoreless bottom of the eighth. Despite giving up a run in the ninth, Broussard (16), picked up his league-high 16th save and third against the RailCats.

Alkire (0-2) was charged with the blown save and loss after allowing two unearned runs in one inning of relief while Carvallo allowed two runs over two innings out of the bullpen. Nick Floyd (2) recorded a hold with two innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed just a solo homer to Bennett and then retired the next six hitters he faced.

Moscatiello retired 11 of the 13 batters he faced and didn't allow a single baserunner to reach past first base. The right-hander retired the first five hitters he faced, struck out two and allowed just an infield single and a nine-pitch walk.

Gary continues their season-long 10-day, 11-game homestand and four-game series against Fargo-Moorhead on Tuesday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. RailCats' left-hander Trevor Lubking (5-4, 4.26) makes his league-high 14th start against RedHawks' right-hander Taylor Bloye (2-1, 2.94).

