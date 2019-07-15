American Association Game Recaps
July 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Fargo-Moorhead 5, Gary SouthShore 3-Box Score
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rallied late to top the Gary SouthShore RailCats by a score of 5-3 on Monday.
The RailCats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by 2B Andy Dejesus that scored CF Alex Boxwell who reached on a triple in the previous at-bat. One batter late, 3B Randy Santiesteban made it a 2-0 game with an RBI single.
The RedHawks got on the board in the top of the fifth when 2B T.J. Bennett hit a solo home run.
Fargo-Moorhead's CF Devan Ahart hit a grand slam with two outs in the top of the eighth to give the RedHawks a 5-2 lead.
Gary SouthShore pushed, cutting the lead to two on an RBI single by C Wilfredo Giminez, but the scoring ended there.
Fargo-Moorhead's SP Bret Helton earned the win after giving up two earned in eight innings of work.
Sioux City 12, Chicago 4-Box Score
The Sioux City Explorers collected 15 hits in a win over the Chicago Dogs Monday.
CF Kyle Wren led the Explorers, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a walk, and four RBIs. 3B Jose Sermo also had a big night, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a walk.
Dogs' 2B Edwin Arroyo went 4-for-4 and 3B Jordan Dean hit a two-run home run.
SP Tyler Fallwell earned the win after giving up four runs in 6.2 innings of work.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 15, 2019
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- RailCats 9th Inning Rally Comes up Just Short in 5-3 Loss to Fargo-Moorhead - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Dogs Fall to Explorers, Halt Nine-Game Win Streak - Chicago Dogs
- Dogs Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown - Chicago Dogs
- Twins Great Joe Mauer Headlines Celebrity Softball Game at CHS Field on All-Star Monday - St. Paul Saints
- RailCats Re-Sign Outfielder Boxwell - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- It's Josh Allen's Turn, Saints Win Unprecedented Fourth Straight American Association Pointstreak Player of the Week Award - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.