American Association Game Recaps

July 15, 2019





Fargo-Moorhead 5, Gary SouthShore 3-Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks rallied late to top the Gary SouthShore RailCats by a score of 5-3 on Monday.

The RailCats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by 2B Andy Dejesus that scored CF Alex Boxwell who reached on a triple in the previous at-bat. One batter late, 3B Randy Santiesteban made it a 2-0 game with an RBI single.

The RedHawks got on the board in the top of the fifth when 2B T.J. Bennett hit a solo home run.

Fargo-Moorhead's CF Devan Ahart hit a grand slam with two outs in the top of the eighth to give the RedHawks a 5-2 lead.

Gary SouthShore pushed, cutting the lead to two on an RBI single by C Wilfredo Giminez, but the scoring ended there.

Fargo-Moorhead's SP Bret Helton earned the win after giving up two earned in eight innings of work.

Sioux City 12, Chicago 4-Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers collected 15 hits in a win over the Chicago Dogs Monday.

CF Kyle Wren led the Explorers, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a walk, and four RBIs. 3B Jose Sermo also had a big night, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a walk.

Dogs' 2B Edwin Arroyo went 4-for-4 and 3B Jordan Dean hit a two-run home run.

SP Tyler Fallwell earned the win after giving up four runs in 6.2 innings of work.

