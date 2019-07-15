Dogs Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown

Chicago Dogs News Release





SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Chicago Dogs have signed pitcher Justin Goossen-Brown to a contract.

Goossen-Brown, the younger brother of Dogs pitcher Josh, joins the Chicago Dogs for his first season of professional baseball. Goossen-Brown recently graduated from San Diego State, where he was a standout pitcher for the Aztecs.

"Justin's ball has a lot of movement," Dogs manager Butch Hobson said. "He seems to control in and out pretty well. If he's like [Josh], he's a good athlete. I think he's going to fit in well with our bullpen. The Goossen-Browns are good people."

As a junior, Goossen-Brown made 19 appearances and 10 starts, which included striking out ten batters and not surrendering a walk in his first start, becoming the first Aztec pitcher since 2015 to do so. Goossen-Brown continued his success as a senior, where he recorded a 3.80 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 20 appearances (14 starts) while posting a 6-5 record.

Prior to his time at SDSU, Goossen-Brown spent two seasons at Los Angeles Valley College, where he was named to the All-Western State Conference-South second team as a relief pitcher.

Goossen-Brown joins his brother and the rest of the Dogs in Sioux City, as Chicago continues its 10-game road trip against the Explorers. First pitch for Monday night's series opener is set for 7:12 PM, and fans can follow along on the Chicago Dogs Radio Network.

For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

