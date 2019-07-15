Dogs Fall to Explorers, Halt Nine-Game Win Streak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Jordan Dean homered and Edwin Arroyo batted 4-for-4, but the Chicago Dogs could not limit the Sioux City Explorers' offense as they fell, 12-4, on Monday night.

It marked the Dogs' first loss since July 5. The nine game winning streak was Chicago's best in franchise history, more than doubling the previous record of four games.

Dean hit his seventh home run of the year in the top of the second, a two-run line-drive homer off Explorers starter Tyler Falwell (W, 6-4) to open the scoring and give his Dogs a 2-0 lead. It was the Dogs' 60th homer of the season, accomplishing the feat in just 54 games.

David Olmedo-Barrera then knocked in Gustavo Pierre with a two-out single to extend his hitting streak to 16 games and push the Chicago lead to 3-0.

The Explorers answered back in a big way in the bottom half of the frame. Jose Sermo hit his team-leading ninth homer and 45th RBI on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the second off Dogs starter Jake Dahlberg (L, 4-3). The solo homer chipped into the lead, making it 3-1 Dogs. Six singles and a walk later, the Explorers held a 6-3 lead, capped off by Sermo's second RBI of the inning.

Sioux City made it seven unanswered runs on a two-out double by Dylan Kelly in the third to score Drew Stankiewicz.

Ben Allison came on out of the bullpen for Chicago in the fourth inning for Dahlberg and was tagged for four runs in the fifth, making it a 12-3 scoreline.

The Explorers added one more run in the sixth off Harrison Smith as Sebastian Zawada drove in the first earned run Smith had given up all season.

Chicago fought back with a run in the seventh, compliments of Edwin Arroyo's fourth single of the day to make it 12-4. Carlos Zambrano then pitched a clean eighth inning, tallying two strikeouts.

LHP Austin Wright (3-5) gets the start for game two of the series against RHP Taylor Jordan (3-7). First pitch is scheduled for 7:12 PM at Lewis & Clark Park.

