Rail Yard Dawgs Sign Shayne Morrissey

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that the team has signed forward Shayne Morrisey to a contract. Additionally, forward Mike Crowley has been placed on waivers.

Morrisey joins the Dawgs for what will be his third professional season. The center spent the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign with the Evansville Thunderbolts and finished tied for second in the SPHL with 27 goals over 45 games played. He also earned two call-ups to the ECHL and had two assists in three games with the Norfolk Admirals as well as with one assist in seven games for the Toledo Walleye.

